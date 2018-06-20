February 26, 1942-June 15, 2018

Marie Claudette Campo Crappell, 76, went peacefully to be with the Lord on June 15, 2018, at her home in Morgan City. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and maw maw. Claudette loved children and always made the neighborhood kids welcome in her home. Her house was the place to be; there was always something going on there. She had a passion for playing games, taking care of animals, tending her garden, and going to Grand Isle every summer with family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Junius Crappell; two sons and daughters-in-law, Alex and Sadie Crappell, and Paul and Tiffany Crappell; one sister, Joan Truxillo; one brother, Alvin Campo; nine grandchildren, Alex Jr., Jonathon, Christina, Lauren, Niki, Eric, Michael, Brennan and Tyler; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raoul and Clotilde Campo; brothers, Raoul Jr., Lloyd, Leroy, Herman and David Campo; a daughter, Kim Black; and a great-grandson, Ridge Black.

A time of remembrance and reflection will be observed Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home followed with services at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Morgan City. She will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.