MARIA DEL CARMEN VILLAR

August 12, 1927 — February 1, 2021

Mrs. Maria C. Villar, 93, a long-time resident of Morgan City, was called to be with the Lord on February 1, 2021, at Ochsner St. Mary Hospital in Morgan City, surrounded by her family in Morgan City and virtually with her family from Miami.

Maria, better known to her friends and family as “Carmen,” was from Spain. Madrid, the city of her birth, always remained very dear to her. Her life brought her from Spain to Cuba and later to the United States where she lived most of her life.

She was a seamstress and made the wedding dresses for her two daughters. She also knitted beautifully and created baby sweaters and booties for many newborns. A master with the crochet needle and an artisan in many ways, even making delicate bobbin lace. She enjoyed traveling abroad and by road, and was an expert using maps. She was an avid reader and acquired all the best sellers as soon as they were available in Spanish. She thrived on solving crossword puzzles and consistently kept mind and body active. She was a caring and loving person with a contagious laugh.

“Carmen” is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Manuel Villar. She is survived by her daughter Maria and her husband Jose Gonzalez, of Miami and her daughter Ana and her husband, Ricky Aucoin, of Morgan City.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, Alejandro Gonzalez (Jenny), Erik Aucoin (Jocelyn), Kristy Gonzalez and Brooke Allen (Samuel); and seven great-grandchildren, Ava Allen, Baylor Allen, Audrey Gonzalez, Tuesday Aucoin, Reese Allen, Emersyn Allen and Alexa Gonzalez.

As per her wishes, “Carmen” will be cremated. She will be laid to rest with her deceased husband, Manuel Villar, in the Morgan City Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at Hargrave Funeral Home. Family and friends will be notified.

