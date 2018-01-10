MARGUERITE C. DAVIS

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 12:49pm Anonymous

Marguerite Cook Davis, 89, a native of Scotlandville and resident of Kentwood, died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at her residence.
She is survived by two daughters, Ora Johnson and Denyce Moss; a son David Davis; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sons, a daughter, two grandsons and eight siblings.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday at Cross Memorial Funeral Home in Amite.
Cross Memorial Funeral Home in Amite, 985-748-7199, is in charge of arrangements.

