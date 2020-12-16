Margie S. LeBlanc, 86, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home.

Margie was born on November 15, 1934, in Simmons Pass, the daughter of Willie Joseph Solar and Bernadette Bailey Solar.

She is survived by her two sons, Lee LeBlanc and Benny LeBlanc, both of Morgan City; and one brother, Willie Solar.

She was preceded in death her parents, Willie and Bernadette Bailey Solar; husband Elfrey Acklen LeBlanc; one brother, Ivy “Pop” Solar.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at a later date.