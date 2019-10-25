Margie Mae Gash, 78, a native of Jeanerette and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday at Jones Funeral Home from noon until services at 2 p.m.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen Tillman, Lynette Gant and Annette Gash, all of Morgan City; four brothers, Joseph Gash, Ernest Narcisse and Robert Narcisse, all of Morgan City, and Herman Gash of El Paso, Texas; two sisters, Sybil Charles and Mary Stuberfield of Beaumont, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.