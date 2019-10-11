August 4, 1930 — October 9, 2019

Margaret Pintado Peltier, 89, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Margaret was born August 4, 1930, the daughter of Lee Pintado and Pearl Pokey Pintado.

Margaret was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Church in Bayou Vista for many years, where she was also a longtime adorer. Margaret was a homemaker her whole life, and mostly stayed in with her family, but she did enjoy going out dancing.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Daniel Boudreaux and wife Janie of Bayou Vista, and James Boudreaux and his wife Jamie of Bayou Vista; four grandchildren, Lynette Pennison and husband Jeff, Chantelle Sarria and husband Alex, Malachi Boudreaux and wife Paula, and Amy Boudreaux; and nine great-grandchildren, Jollie Boudreaux, Juliette Boudreaux, Jillian Boudreaux, Parris Nicole Pennison, Annabelle Sarria, Andre’ Sarria, Jaylon Boudreaux, Jayla Boudreaux and Lionel Johnson.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Pearl Pintado; first husband and father of her children, Charles Floyd Boudreaux; second husband, Andrew Peltier; and her siblings.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Bernadette Church in Bayou Vista with Father Bennerfield III officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Bernadette’s Church Hall from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass with a rosary being recited at 10:30 a.m.