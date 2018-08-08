Margaret Nash Schove, 81, a native of Houma, formerly of Morgan City, died Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford, Mississippi.

Visitation will be Sunday, 5-7 p.m., in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home and will continue Monday, 10-11 a.m., at Oxford-University United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Phillips and Janet Schove, both of Oxford; two sons, Clinton Schove and John Schove, both of Oxford; a sister, Kathryn Thomas of Charles Town, West Virginia; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.