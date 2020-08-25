December 31, 1969 — July 28, 2020

Margaret Linn Lopez, 50, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.

Margaret was born December 31, 1969, in Alexandria, the daughter of Stoney Linn Sr. and Patricia Dotherow Linn.

Margaret was well known for her infectious smile and laugh; she was such a kind-hearted person, and would give her last dime to anyone in need. Margaret always put others’ needs before her own, and would do whatever necessary to make sure they were happy.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Luis “Eddy” Lopez of Bayou Vista; one brother, Stoney Linn Jr. and wife Naomi of New Iberia; one sister, Karen Rodgers of Patterson; nephew, Kade Linn; godson, Caleb Becker; goddaughters, Victoria Williams and Maddison Williams; best friends, Mary Michelle Williams and Heather Connolly; and her precious fur-babies, Lola, Molly, Mackie and Duchess.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Stoney and Patricia Linn; paternal grandparents, Henry and Rosalie Linn; maternal grandparents, John and Hazel Maxine Dotherow; brother-in-law, Tim Rodgers; her fur-baby, Rosie.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Bayou Vista Baptist Church. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of services.