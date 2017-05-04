January 9, 1932-May 1, 2017

Maralou Oliver Granier, 85, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Maralou was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Howard Joseph Oliver and Besse Sanmann Oliver.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Robert Granier of Bayou Vista; two daughters, Ellen Pennison and husband Al of Morgan City and Clare Granier of Berwick; three grandchildren, Sadie Percle, Emily Percle and Ryan Percle; three great-grandchildren, Aubree Derise, Nyla Drawbaugh and Kasem Drawbaugh; two sisters, Cerita Helt and Barbara Robertson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maralou was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Besse Sanmann Oliver; and seven siblings, Howard, Margaret, Velma, Betty, Edwin, Jack and Bobby.

The family wishes to express its sincerest appreciation to Amy, Brooke and LaMarla with Journey Hospice as well as Dr. Dishman and her staff for the loving care they provided.