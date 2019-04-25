Manola Rentrop Miller, 85, a resident of Patterson Health Care Center, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

She is survived by her sister, Elise Landry; brother, Burns Rentrop; several grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.