MANOLA RENTROP MILLER

Thu, 04/25/2019 - 10:48am

Manola Rentrop Miller, 85, a resident of Patterson Health Care Center, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Elise Landry; brother, Burns Rentrop; several grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

