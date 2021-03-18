April 26, 1939 — February 28, 2021

Magnolia J. Stroder, 81, a resident of Berwick, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Ochsner St. Mary.

Magnolia was born on April 26, 1939 in Courville, Louisiana, the daughter of Wilbert Boudreaux and Magnolia Delaune Boudreaux.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Adam East Jr., Winn East and Melvin East; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Magnolia was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Magnolia Delaune Boudreaux; three children, Kevin East, Gerald East Sr. and David East Sr.; one granddaughter, Brandy East; one infant brother; and three sisters.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Cornerstone Ministries with a memorial service beginning at noon.