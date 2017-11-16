Madia Ethlyn Provost Batiste, 62, a native of Boston, Massachusetts and a resident of Jeanerette, passed away Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be observed Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street in Franklin, from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. John Cemetery on Pecot Street in Franklin.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Batiste of Jeanerette; two sons, Dean A. Provost of Baton Rouge, Kyle W. Stanton of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Sierra M. Stanton of Baldwin, and Lavinzala Batiste of Morgan City; one brother, Anthony Provost of Franklin; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Madia was preceded in death by her parents.