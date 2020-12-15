Madge LeBoeuf LaCoste, 72, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Ochsner St. Mary.

Madge was born May 27, 1948, in Houma, the daughter of James A. LeBoeuf Sr. and Dorothy Bonvillain LeBoeuf.

Madge enjoyed spending all of her time with her family; most days she spent babysitting her grandchildren, and it was her greatest joy in life. Madge also enjoyed knitting things for her grandchildren, she was a great seamstress.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Terry Wayne LaCoste of Morgan City; three daughters, Melanie Billiot and husband Patrick of Berwick, Lisa Quain and husband Robert of Berwick, Jolene Gonzalez of Berwick; one brother, Thomas LeBoeuf of Morgan City; one sister, Elizabeth Leedom of Deridder; two sister-in-law’s, Cheryl LeBoeuf and Shirley LeBoeuf; nine grandchildren, Courtney, Megan, McKayla, Cheyenne, Connor, Paityn, Isabella, and Natalie and Violet; six great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Easton, Holden, Adalynn, Bentlee, and Isabella; numerous nieces and nephews.

Madge was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy LeBoeuf; step-mother, Maggie LeBoeuf; three siblings, James LeBoeuf Jr., Barbara Breaux, and Raymond LeBoeuf.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Mark E. Gowan officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home, and then again Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at Twin City Funeral Home. After services, Madge will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.