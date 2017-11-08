July 9, 1942 -November 6, 2017

Mac Arthur Arnaud, 75, a resident of Berwick, passed away Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at the Carpenter House in Lafayette, surrounded by his loving family.

Mac was born on July 9, 1942, in Arnaudville, the son of Allen Joseph Arnaud and Angela Bergeron Arnaud.

Mac was a lover of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints; if he had any work that needed to be done on a Saturday or Sunday, he would make sure that it was all taken care of by noon so he could watch his football. Mac’s greatest love was the love for his family. He was a loving husband and great provider, always working hard making sure that his family was always taken care of. He cherished the time he got to spend with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Rita Marks Arnaud of Berwick; three sons, Keith Arnaud and wife Christine of Houma, and Chad Arnaud and Marty Arnaud, both of Berwick; four grandchildren, Kody Arnaud and wife Erica, Kendall Arnaud and companion Jill Trahan, Scotty Arnaud and companion Natasha Garrison, and Layne Arnaud and companion Malerie Vining; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Riley, Shia, Kamryn, Shealeigh, Brooklyn and Laken; three brothers, John Allen Arnaud and wife Melba of Patterson, Joseph “Bib” Arnaud and wife Geraldine of Arnaudville, and Terry Arnaud and wife Pearl of Texas; and one sister, Irma Belle Broussard and husband Donny of Texas. Mac is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Joseph Arnaud and Angela Bergeron Arnaud.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service; following the services Mac will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.