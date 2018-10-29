MABEL BERNADETTE POUSSAN

August 17, 1916-October 26, 2018

Mabel Bernadette Pousson, 102, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 26, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mabel was born on August 17, 1916, in Bayou Milon, the daughter of Evay Vining and Marie Giroir Vining.

Mabel was a very loveable and kind person who had a tender heart and was always slow to anger. She had a heart of gold that touched many lives over the years. Her favorite pastimes were quilting, sewing, crocheting and her favorite was cooking. She loved to cook for her family and she prepared the family gumbo at Christmas every year until she was in her 90’s. Mabel was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and she was faithful to her religion and prayed the rosary daily.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Linda Durapau of Bayou Vista, Lionel Aucoin and wife Mary of Schriever, and Vincent Aucoin of Charenton; one daughter-in-law, Betty Aucoin of Bayou Vista; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-, great-great- and great-great-great-grandchildren.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Evay and Marie Giroir Vining; her husbands, Adolph Aucoin Sr. and Elvin Pousson; one daughter, Vina Morvant; three sons, Adolph Aucoin Jr., Adam Aucoin and George Aucoin Sr.; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Isabelle Besse and Lily Adams; five brothers, Manual Vining, Johnny Vining, Clement Vining, Raymond Vining and George Vining Sr.; and two sons-in-law, Mark Vonbuelow and Edison Durapau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father William Rogalla celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. The visitation will resume from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Following Mass, Mabel will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.