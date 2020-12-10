Lynwood Darby, 75, a native of Franklin and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Patterson.

Visitation will be Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Masks and social distancing required. Private funeral services can be viewed on the funeral home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Golden Queen Cemetery in Centerville.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Darby of Patterson; five sons, Lynwood Darby Jr. and Michael Darby, both of Patterson, Kevin Darby of Morgan City, and Don Freeman, Dewayne Freeman and Joseph Darby Sr., all of Franklin; six daughters, Linda Darby of Franklin, Sadie Darby of Morgan City, Pamela Streams of Houma, Lynetta Grogan of Patterson, Cheryl Mack of Sioux City, Iowa and Kendra Foster of Verdunville: one brother, Louis Darby of Franklin; 36 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.