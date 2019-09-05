Article Image Alt Text

LYNN JAMES BETTIS

Thu, 09/05/2019 - 2:18pm

Lynn James Bettis, 78, of Beaumont, Texas, died Monday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Beaumont Church of Christ in Beaumont, Texas. A gathering will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Railroad Church of Christ in Morgan City. Interment will follow at Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Bettis; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Bettis and Walter Bettis; and a host of other relatives.

Proctor’s Mortuary - Beaumont is in charge of arrangements, (409) 840-2022.

