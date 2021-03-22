March 23, 1947 — March 19, 2021

Lydia Fangue Gorsha, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021 at Ochsner St. Mary.

Lydia was born March 23, 1947 in Morgan City, the daughter of Adam Joseph Fangue and Pearl Olivier Fangue.

Lydia was an amazing seamstress. She created many beautiful gowns, clothing, and costumes for her children and grandchildren. Lydia enjoyed crafting, especially crochet, and taught classes for people who wanted to learn the art of macrame, as well as crocheting. Lydia enjoyed dancing; she took dance classes for many years. Lydia was also an avid reader and was known for always having a book in her hands. She was a great mother and that led into her being an even better grandmother and great-grandmother.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, John R. Gorsha Sr. of Morgan City; one son, John R. Gorsha Jr. and wife Melissa Givens of Patterson; one daughter, Jada Aloisio of Morgan City; one brother, Douglas Fangue and wife Suzan of Patterson; one sister, Juanita Berard and husband Lindon of Morgan City; one aunt, Dianne Fangue Gorsha and husband Roger; two grandchildren, Aerial Gorsha and husband Justin Price, and McKenna Aloisio; three bonus grandchildren, Cheyanne Plessela and husband Jordan, Amber Hutton and husband Josh, and Casey Owen; six great-grandchildren, Gavyn Gorsha, Paetyn Price, Ryder Price, Avery Price, Henley Price and Emery Price; 11 bonus great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Pearl Fangue; her baby girl, Dawn Marie Gorsha; mother and father-in-law, John and Lessie Gorsha; and brother in-law, David Gorsha.