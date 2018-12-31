October 10, 1938- ~ December 29, 2018

Lula Hopkins Guzzino passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, December 29, 2018, surrounded by her four devoted daughters, Gina, Vickie, Angel, and Christi. Mrs. Lula was born October 10, 1938, and was a lifelong resident of Louisiana. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was dedicated to attending Mass wherever she traveled.

She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Leonard G. (Gus) Guzzino; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hopkins; her brother, Huey Hopkins; sisters, Billye Hebert and Donna Couvillier; and beloved extended family members and friends.

Survivors include her daughters and their families...Jon and Gina Crooks; Steve and Vickie Guarisco; Carl and Angel Dugas; and Carl and Christi Armato. Loving grandchildren include Matt Crooks and his girlfriend, Starrla Eaglin; Tara Crooks; Nick Guarisco and his wife, Rachel; Elizabeth Guarisco and her fiancé, Eric Lorio; Dana Dugas Amy and her husband, Michael; Logan Dugas; Hunter Dugas; Carly Armato; John Michael Armato and his fiancée, Sarah Frawley; and Tyler Armato. Also surviving Lula are her sisters-in-law, Nell Hopkins and Rosalind Guzzino; as well as many treasured members of the Guzzino and Hopkins families and friends.

Mama Lu, as she was first known by her grandchildren and later called by many, was a great cook and an excellent Yahtzee and Jeopardy player who loved being with her family. She traveled all over, visiting all 50 states and Europe. There was an aura of love around Mama Lu that was felt by all who knew her. Her warm smile, strong hugs, and contagious laugh made one feel as if they were a member of her family after only a few minutes of meeting her. Family members and friends have commented that Mama Lu was always present in the moment whether it was enjoying her backyard view of the Lower Atchafalaya River or nature and wildlife in its glorious simplicity.

Visitation will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson, Louisiana, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, with the Holy Rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Family is invited to the visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, January 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Reverend Michael J. Russo, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the Celebrant for the Mass.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

