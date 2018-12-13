Luke Stanley Aucoin, a lifelong resident of Amelia, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the age of 57. Luke was a loving husband, father and grandfather who raised a family of four boys. An outdoorsman at heart, Luke enjoyed hunting and fishing ... everything. He was a hard worker, who along with his family also adored his dog AKA man’s best friend, Blaze.

Those left to cherish Luke’s memory are his wife of 35 years, Susan Lovell Aucoin; four sons, John Aucoin, Jacob Aucoin and his fiancé, Amy, Bobby Aucoin and his wife, Carlee, and Barry Aucoin and his wife, Tina; six grandchildren, Bryce Aucoin, Kami Davis, Preston Aucoin, Brentlee Aucoin, Phillip Aucoin and Cassidy Aucoin; seven siblings, Brenda Gagliano and her husband, Carlo Sr., Delores Scadlock, Nicholas Aucoin, Lois Williamson and her husband, Jody, Timothy Aucoin Sr. and his wife, Diana, Melvin Aucoin and his wife, Denise, and Peggy Lovell and her husband, Curtis; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Lovell; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He joined in heaven his parents, Cyril and Ruby Aucoin; one brother, Robert Aucoin; his godson, Jeremy Aucoin; his goddaughter, Erica Billiot; his father-in-law, Julius Lovell Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Billiot Sr.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Friday, December 14, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 15, 2018, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Pharr Chapel Methodist Church of Morgan City. Following services, Luke will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Catholic Church Cemetery in Amelia.

Pallbearers will be John, Jacob, Bobby and Barry Aucoin, Mike Anslum and Timothy “T.J.” Aucoin Jr.