Luella Ruth "Lou" Howard Verrett, 92, a resident of Sircusa, LA and native of Morgan City, LA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Ochsner Medical Center in Gretna, LA.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 113 Federal Avenue Morgan City, LA. Pastor Michael Bradford will officiate. (Per CDC requirement/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks upon entering into the building at all times). Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery. Services will be accessible virtually by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 11:00 AM on Saturday January 16, 2021.

Memories of Luella will forever remain in the hearts of her son, Howard George Verrett of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, a great-grandson; four sisters, Evangelist Yvonne Howard-Hanzy, Mrs. James (Daisy Howard) Douglas, Minister Genevieve Howard-Brown and Betty Howard-Ross; one brother, Jesse Polk Howard, a daughter-in-law, a sister-in-law and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Luella was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers; six sisters:.

Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jones -funeral-home.com to send condolences to to family