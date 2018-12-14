July 2, 1940 — December 13, 2018

Funeral services for Lucy Lipari Russo, a lifelong resident of Patterson, will be held Monday, December 17, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Mrs. Russo’s son, Father Michael Joseph Russo, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana, will be Celebrant of the Mass, with a host of priests concelebrating the Mass.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. There will be no visitations on Monday prior to the Mass.

Readers for the Mass will be Kimberly Russo and Chad Lebeouf. Gift Bearers will be Kayla Russo and Kelly Russo. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Charles Russo III, David Alan Burch Jr., Brett Michael Burch, Robert Joseph Marcell, Jacob Jude Marcell, Thaddeus Jude Marcell and Bryan Francis Marcell.

Lucy was born in Patterson, Louisiana, on Tuesday, July 2, 1940, one of three daughters born to Jake F. and Lydia Lipari. She and her husband Joseph made their home in Patterson and were blessed with four children. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Lucy was devoted to her Catholic Faith, particularly the Rosary and the St. Joseph Altar Tradition, rooted in her Sicilian heritage.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her four children, Rev. Michael Joseph Russo, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in Lafayette, Michelle Ann Ducharme and her husband Robert Jr. of Lafayette, Patterson City Councilman Joseph Charles Russo III and his wife Stefanie of Patterson, and Mark Jacob Russo of Cuidad del Carmen, Mexico; her sister, Mary Ann Marcell of Berwick; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Charles Russo Jr.; her parents, Jake F. Lipari and Lydia Lucille Templet Lipari; and an infant sister, Lucille Lipari.

The family would like to particularly thank the staff and residents of Maison Jardin Assisted Living Facility for their love and friendship to Mrs. Russo during her residency there.

