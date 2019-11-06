LUCRETIA POPLUS
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:10am
Lucretia Poplus, 72, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
