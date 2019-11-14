Article Image Alt Text

LUCRETIA KATHERINE POPLUS

Thu, 11/14/2019 - 11:35am

Lucretia Katherine Poplus, 72, a resident and native of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Lee Chapel AME Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by her siblings, Barbara Queen of Thibodaux, Carolyn Philip and Shirley Barard, both of Morgan City, Iris Notto and Kevin Barard, both of Lafayette, and Mary Braud of Kentucky; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

