August 30, 1951-October 27, 2018

Lucille “Penny” Nobles, RN, 67, of Fernwood, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018, in Birmingham, Alabama. Born August 30, 1951, in Bethesda, Maryland, Penny was the daughter of Belvard and Doris Marie Maher Rutledge.

Penny fiercely loved her Lord, her husband, her family, and her friends. A proud product of Charity Nursing School in New Orleans, Louisiana, she had a passion for caring for people in their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. She is quoted saying, “There have been no guarantees in my life except for the love of my husband.” From this love, she raised five uniquely different and talented children who all loved their sweet “Momma Penny.” An avid cook and gentle Southern lady, Penny would woo her family and friends with her warm homemade dinner rolls and hilarious wit at the Sunday dinner table.

She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in McComb, Mississippi, where she served in many capacities. She was a member of R.C.I.A. team, a teacher for the religious education program for children, a coordinator of lectors for Sunday Mass, a member of the liturgy committee, a Marian servant, and a faithful leader of the Holy Rosary during weekday masses, just to name a few. Penny’s family also proudly hosted the annual church picnic at their home, a true highlight of her year.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Dr. James “Buddy” Nobles Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dr. James “Jim” Nobles Sr. of Fernwood, Mississippi; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Marko Sosa of Chilton, Wisconsin, and Rebecca and Joe Larriviere of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Elizabeth Little Nobles of Monte Rosa, Alabama, Erica Cefalu Nobles Folger of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Br. James Martin (Adam) Nobles, OP of Dominican Priory, St. Louis, Missouri; one brother and his wife, Geoff and Laurie Rutledge of Brandon, Mississippi; four sisters, Barbara Rosiere and husband, Steve, of Metairie, Louisiana, Patty Rutledge of Hahnville, Louisiana, Judy Temple of McComb, Mississippi and Alma Vidrine of Houma, Louisiana; 10 grandchildren, Cristian Sosa, Diego Sosa, Anna Sosa, Eliza Nobles, Maggie Larriviere, Jack Larriviere, James Nobles III, Andy Larriviere, Ann Ryan Nobles and Sophia Marie Larriviere; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Friday, November 2, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues Saturday, November 3, 2018, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father Tom Condon, OP officiating and Father Brian Kaskie preaching. Burial will follow in Pike Memorial Gardens under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Mrs. Nobles’ name to the UAB Neurosurgery Resident and Research and Education Fund, ATTN UAB Department of Neurosurgery, 1720 2nd Avenue South AB 1225 Birmingham, AL 35294-0112.