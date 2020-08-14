Lucille Fryou Blanchard, 90, a resident of Amelia, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Morgan City Health Care.

Lucille was born December 12, 1929, in Bayou Chene, the daughter of William Fryou and Rita Veret Fryou.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 72 years, Diny Blanchard of Amelia; two sons, Hansel Blanchard and wife Norma of Belle Rose, and Julius Blanchard and wife Doris of Amelia; one brother, Lester Fryou and wife Lois of Morgan City; sister, Viola Homer of Berwick; three grandchildren, Toby Blanchard, Lanette Blanchard, Stefanie Higginbotham; four great-grandchildren, Kelsey Chase, Dalton Chaisson, Hannah Delanie, Gracie Higginbotham; two great-great grandchildren, Lennox and Stella Batiste.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rita Fryou; three sisters, Thelma Blanchard, Bessie Mabile, and Mayole McDoanld.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Amelia. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. After Mass, Lucille will be laid to rest in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

Due to restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines allow for 100 people in attendance for the visitation at the funeral home, as well as for Mass while practicing social distancing. Mask are required upon entering the funeral home and St. Andrews Church.