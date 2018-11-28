Lafayette – Funeral services for Lucien Gerard Bila, 68, will be held Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, with Father Manny Fernandez, Pastor of St. James Catholic Church in Henry, officiating, and Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. and will continue Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow in the St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in Youngsville.

Gerard, a lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be remembered most for his devotion to his family and his Catholic faith.

Gerard is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Hebert Bila of Patterson, Louisiana; his daughter, Christine Bila of Broussard; and three sons, Damon Bila and his fiancé Telesia Sobol of Youngsville, Ryan Bila and his wife Ashley Bila of Broussard, and Matthew Bila and his fiancé Nicole Pousson of Evangeline, Louisiana. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gabriel, Aeris and Thomas Bila, and Brennan Sobol; his brother, Vincent “V.J.” and his wife Cathy Bila of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Antoinette B. LeBlanc of Patterson, Louisiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gerard was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Josephine Cutrera Bila.

In lieu of flowers, the Bila family requests donations be made to Father Manny in RE: Philippines Collection, C/O St. John Catholic Church 18534 LA Hwy. 689 Erath LA, 70533; or Padre Pio Foundation of America 463 Main St. Cromwell, CT 06416.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Lamm Family Care Hospice, especially his nurse, Kristy Putman, for her compassionate and exceptional care.

Condolences may be sent to the Bila family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy. 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.