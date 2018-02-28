Louise Fuller Wray, 96, a resident of Franklin, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Louise was born on September 25, 1921 in Hope, Arkansas, the daughter of C. Arthur Fuller and Minnie Ware Fuller.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Jan Wray Supple and husband Judge James Supple of Franklin; five grandchildren, Kennon Breaux and husband Dr. Jeryl Breaux of Baton Rouge, Sheridan Puls and husband Brian Puls of Baton Rouge, James B. “Jimmy” Supple, Jr. and wife Colleen Kidd Supple of Lafayette, Katy Campbell of Michigan, Margaret Campbell of Florida; eight great grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, C. Arthur Fuller and Minnie Ware Fuller; husband, Joseph Harold Wray; one daughter, Mona Wray Bordelon; two sisters, Ermal Martin and Alvis Marler.

Private entombment will take place in Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery at a later date.