LOUISE CAROLINE VANDUSEN

Thu, 09/05/2019 - 2:17pm

Louise Caroline VanDusen, 81, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care.

She is survived by a son, Brian Mendanhall of Chicago; a daughter, April VanDusen of Patterson; a sister, Barbara Ritch of Arizona; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a grandson and four siblings.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

