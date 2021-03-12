May 8, 1923 — March 10, 2021

Louise Boumans Smoorenburg, a longtime resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 97 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospice’s Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Born on May 8, 1923 in Nuth in the Netherlands, Louise was the eldest of six children born to Michiel and Johanna Boumans. She worked as a secretary in the offices of the coal mines in Holland for 12 years. During the time of World War II the employees of the coal mines were escorted to and from work by the Germans to ensure they didn’t speak to anyone. It was in Holland that she met the love of her life and future husband, Frank Smoorenburg. Louise and Frank married in 1954 and were blessed with four children. In 1958 the family immigrated to the United States. Louise’s sister, Gerda, accompanied them as well to keep her promise to their mother that she would assist in their transition to a new country. Gerda remained a huge part of their daily lives until her passing, fulfilling her promise.

Upon arriving in the US, they came to Morgan City and were blessed with three more children. They finally settled in Patterson where they remained. Frank and Louise were very proud to become Citizens of the United States of America on December 16, 1973.

Oma, as she was affectionately known, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose family was her world. She had a kind and caring nature about her and embraced the virtue of motherhood whole-heartedly, devoting her life to her faith and family. She made sure to pass down traditions from her youth to her family, incorporating Dutch culture in her cooking and Holiday get-togethers. She loved working with her hands, crocheting, knitting, and baking homemade bread. She also enjoyed going to Cypress Bayou Casino to play the slot machines. She truly will be missed by so many whose lives were touched by hers.

Her memory will be forever cherished in the hearts of her six children, Joseph (Joey) Smoorenburg and his wife Laura of Mandeville, Johnny Smoorenburg and his wife Cathy of Aurora, CO, Alice Rauch and her husband Phil of Avondale, Cheerey Ferriss and her husband Ronnie of Covington, Mary Lou Brady of Patterson, and Frank A. Smoorenburg, Jr. and his wife Jolene of Patterson; 13 grandchildren, Chantal, Tess, Brian, Bailey, Eric, Marc, Lucia, Angie, Mia, Amy, Christina, Ethan and Nicole; 15 great-grandchildren, Reid, Beau, Blaire, Brooks, Ryan, Kate, Drew, Charlotte, Margaret, Holland, Jackson, Llewelyn, Issie, Luna and Theo; two sisters, Elly Grootjans and Mia Seegers; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Frank A. Smoorenburg; one son, Nico Smoorenburg; her parents, Michiel Joseph Boumans and Johanna Gotwalt Boumans; and three siblings, Cherie (Gerda) Boumans, Jan Boumans and Nico Boumans.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, where she was a parishioner for nearly 60 years. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest with her beloved Frank in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Herb Bennerfield will conduct the services. Because services are private, audio of the service will be streamed on Ibert’s Mortuary’s YouTube channel.

Serving as pallbearers will be her sons, Joey, John and Frank, and grandsons, Brian, Marc and Ethan. Honorary pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, Ronnie and Phil, and grandson, Eric.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Development Department, 14241 Coursey Blvd, A12374, Baton Rouge, LA 70817, www.alsa.org, or to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, 923 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503, 337-541-6464, www.stjosephhospicefoundation.org.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Ms. Antoinette LeBlanc and Ms. Theresa LaGrange for bringing her Holy Communion, as well as to Dr. Solet, Dr. Cefalu, Bayou Home Health Care and St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.