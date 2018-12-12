July 31, 1925 - December 11, 2018

Louise Aucoin Rink, 93, a resident of Amelia, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Louise was born July 31, 1925, in Bayou Chene, the daughter of Joseph Francis Aucoin and Celina LaCoste Aucoin.

Louise served and loved her Lord and Savior. Louise enjoyed to sing as well as cook; she always made sure everyone was well fed.

Louise will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Larry Rink of Amelia; nine grandchildren, Sharon Mercier and husband Michael of Amelia, Melanie Martinez and husband Mark of Amelia, Brian Rink and wife Audrey of Bayou L’Ourse, Larry Rink Jr. of Morgan City, Sina Rink of Morgan City, Melinda Roy and husband Damion of Slidell, Anthony Rink Jr. of Morgan City, John Rink and wife Kasey of Patterson, and Ben Rink and wife Wendy of North Carolina; 19 great-grandchildren, Leah, Joseph, Timothy, Seth, Lexie, Lily, Lauren, Mark Jr. “Markie”, Falyssa, Michael, Parker, Bentley, Francis, Constance, Hunter, Ashton, Grayson, Tia and Cody; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Rink; parents, Joseph and Celina LaCoste Aucoin; two sons, Timothy Glenn Rink and Anthony Lee Rink; brother, Victor Aucoin; sister, Mary Falgout; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, December 14, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Peltier officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. After services, Louise will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.