February 19, 1947 — February 19, 2021

Louis Thornberry Holmes, III was called to heaven on February 19, 2021 at the age of 74.

Born in Morgan City, Louisiana on February 19, 1947 to Louis Holmes Jr. and Peggy Holmes.

After graduating from Morgan City High School, he attended Northwestern Louisiana University where he earned a technical degree. After college he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his country for six years in the Navy’s submarine fleet. Afterwards he worked in the oil industry in Louisiana and Alaska.

In the late 1970’s New Orleans became his home. His love for the city, its music, the people, the culture, and especially the food was the lifeblood of his daily life. His life was very full. He focused on earning commercial flight status at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. He so enjoyed flying. After retirement, Louis volunteered at WWOZ radio in New Orleans. As he said often, “It’s all about the music”. During that time, he made many lifelong friends. Louis attended Castle Rock Community Church enjoying fellowship with amazing people, which was just another joy in his life. He would often be seen walking around his neighborhood and frequenting his favorite eateries where he again made lifelong friendships. Their stories of friendship are a tribute to his generosity, humor and love of life.

Louis leaves behind his sister, Margaret Holmes Blankenship and her husband Perry; two nephews, Aaron Blankenship, and Adam Blankenship and his wife Ashley; and one great-niece, Quinn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor John Gerhardt officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the services beginning at 11:00 a.m. and following the services, Louis will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Louis’ favorite radio station WWOZ, P.O. Box 51840, New Orleans, LA 70151 or his church Castle Rock Community Church, 2323 S. Galvez St. New Orleans, LA 70125.