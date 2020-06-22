September 22, 1932 — June 19, 2020

Louis John Baptiste Daigle, 87, a long-life resident of Morgan City, and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Lafourche Home for the Aged.

Louis was born September 22, 1932, the son of Louis Jean Baptiste Daigle and Alcide Marie Aucoin Daigle.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children; his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alcide Marie Daigle; seven brothers, Hypolite “Polite”, Joseph, Placide, Nelson, William, Victor “Jake” and Villier “V.A.” Daigle; four sisters, Victorine Bailey, Mary Blanchard, Alma Hebert, and Josephine Duval.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Louis will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.