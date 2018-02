Louis Hall, 63, a resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole Petre Hall of Berwick; and two brothers, Bob of Indiana and Steve of Texas.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until services at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Dismissal will follow services.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.