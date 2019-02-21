Lorriane Hawkins Gauno, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be Fri-day from 3 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Houma, and will resume Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Keith Gauno Jr. and Keith Harvey; two daughters, Kershawn Gauno and Stephanie Kenny of Houma; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Dalton, Milton and Terry Hawkins, Pastor Ronnie Williams Sr. of Houma and Earl Hasley Sr. of Morgan City; sisters, Donna Matthews, Geri Parker, Lucinda Thomas and Judy Williams, all of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.