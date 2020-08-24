April 18, 1923 - August 23, 2020

Lorena Chapman Viguerie, a native of Lafourche Parish and longtime resident of Charenton, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Franklin Health Care Center.

Lorena was the oldest of five daughters born to Bernard and Estelina Chapman. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who loved to cook. She worked for many years as a nurse’s aide at Franklin Foundation Hospital. Lorena was a sweet natured, soft spoken woman, who could always be found with a smile on her face. A devout Catholic, she loved her faith and her church, Immaculate Conception in Charenton, where she was a longtime parishioner. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her daughter, Suzanne Gaudet Cole; a grandson, Joshua Michael Cole; her nephew, Earl “Butch” Bailey and his wife Mary “Buggie”; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Waldo Viguerie; her parents, Bernard Chapman and Estelina Foret Chapman; and her four sisters, Nannie Lee Chapman Gaudet, Malina Chapman Schipplein, Gertrude Chapman, and Alta Mae Chapman.

