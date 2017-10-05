Lonnie Dale Hilgerson, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, resident of Baton Rouge and former resident of Morgan City, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at the age of 86.

Lonnie served in the U.S. Army for two years and for several years worked as an accountant. He then began teaching High School Special Ed, which was really his calling. After retiring from teaching, he became a national park ranger for the next 16 seasons, working in the

Smoky Mountains National Park, retiring in 2012. He loved to travel and camp, having visited all of the continental U.S. and several provinces of Canada.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edna “Betty” Hilgerson; two daughters, Wesley Marx of Baton Rouge and Cynthia Louviere and husband Wayne of Houma; a son, Michael Hilgerson and wife Sherrie of Dardanelle, Arkansas; grandchildren, Tori, Callie and partner Devin, Cassie, Todd, Ryan, and Cody and fiancé Luisa; great-grandchildren, Colyn, Christian, Kylie, Emma and Ella; a sister, Jennie Taylor of Marrero; and a sister-in-law, Judith Hilgerson of Maitland, Florida.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Harry Hilgerson; mother, Nina Thomas Hilgerson; and two brothers, Russell Hilgerson and Harold Hilgerson.

Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East Chapel, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 1 p.m. until Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Memorial donations are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Please share condolences at www.rabenhorst.com.