January 19, 1931 — October 9, 2019

Lola Mae Theriot Freeman, 88, a resident of Ricohoc, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Lola was born on January 19, 1931, in Morgan City, the daughter of Ivy Theriot and Edna Landry Theriot.

Lola loved to fish and tend to her flowers and living on the bayou made this easy for her to enjoy. She loved to be in the kitchen cooking for her family, who loved it when she made her famous pralines. She loved spending time with her family, but cherished the time that she got to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a love for sewing and made several wedding dresses for family members. She retired from the St. Mary Parish School Board after working for several years. When she had free time, Lola enjoyed taking antiquing trips with her sisters to find the perfect oil can to add to her collection.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children, H.L. “Chuck” Freeman Jr. and wife Barbara, Keith R. Freeman Sr. and wife Gail, Kathleen “Kitty” Freeman Marin, Lori Freeman Rink and husband John Spangler, and Melanie Freeman Highfill and husband Jeff, all of Morgan City; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Frances Theriot Listi and husband Jerry, Elsie Theriot Aucoin and husband E.J., and Debbie Theriot LeBlanc; one brother, Melvin Theriot and wife Alice; one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Theriot; and one brother-in-law, Milton Boudreaux.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Edna Landry Theriot; husband of 71 years, Howard L. Freeman Sr.; one sister, Sherry Theriot Boudreaux; and two brothers, Therrol Theriot and Jerry Theriot.

Pallbearers will be Howard “Chuck” Freeman Jr., Keith Freeman Sr., Jake Freeman, Keith Freeman Jr., Rhett Moncrief and Seth Moncrief.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Evelio “Toto” Buenaflor celebrating the Mass. Following Mass Lola will be laid to rest with her husband in the Morgan City Cemetery.