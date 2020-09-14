August 15, 1939 — September 8, 2020

Lloyd E. Pittman Jr., 81, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Lloyd was born August 15, 1939, in Metairie, the son of Rita Toups.

Lloyd never met a stranger; he was beloved by everyone who knew him, being known as “Paw Paw” and “Pop” around his neighborhood and with his family. Lloyd had so much love filled in his heart to give to everyone, and that’s why he took in so many children as his own. He was a wonderful, loving husband, and a great father and grandfather. Lloyd was a supervisor at Major Equipment for many years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting on his days off.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years, Deborah Lodrigue Pittman; two biological sons, Lloyd Pittman III and spouse Lindie of Bayou L’Ourse, and Charles Pittman and spouse Yolanda of Alaska; five children he raised as his own, Scott Chiasson of Bayou Vista, Kevin Fontenot and spouse Rhonda of Eunice, Trisha Fontenot of Bayou Vista, Sherrell Fontenot of Eunice, and Ronald Brady Breaux of New Orleans; one brother, Ronald Pittman Sr. of Berwick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; neighbors whom were like family, Susette and Mike McCall, David Burnett and Jimmy Cruise; and beloved fur-baby, Sandy Sue.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Toups; stepfather, Louis Rose; sister, Myrna LeBlanc; stepson, Kevin Chiasson; and best friend, Boogie Ira Lacoste.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for the great care they gave Lloyd.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.