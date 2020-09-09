Lloyd E. Pittman Jr., 81, a native of Metairie and resident of Bayou Vista, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lodrigue Pittman; two sons, Lloyd Pittman III of Bayou L’Ourse and Charles Pittman of Alaska; a brother, Ronald Pittman Sr. of Berwick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather, sister and stepson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.