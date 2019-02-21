Liska Marie Morris Kemp, 60, a native of Berwick and resident of Morgan City, died Fri-day, Feb. 15, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.

Visitation will be Sat-urday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Ryan Kemp and Brice Kemp, both of Patterson, and Bryan Kemp of Orange, Texas; siblings, Evelyn Levine, Barry Walker, Belinda Hollins, Beverly Granger and Booker Hollins Jr., all of Morgan City, Veronica Francis and Keith Walker, both of Opel-ousas, and Flora Cole-man of Roundrock, Texas; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.