April 2, 1970 — July 1, 2020

Lake Charles — Lisa Derise, born April 2, 1970, in Morgan City, LA, daughter of Herbert Derise Sr. and Carol Landry LeBlanc, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the age of 50.

Lisa enjoyed fishing with her late father, cooking, swimming, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Carol LeBlanc (David); son, Gavyn Andrew Derise; siblings, Herbert Derise Jr., (Angel); David LeBlanc Jr.; Morgan LeBlanc; Shonell LeBlanc; niece, Alyssa Derise; and nephew, Trey Derise. She is preceded in death by her father, Herbert Derise Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with Pastor Greg Simien officiating. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m.

Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.

Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa is in charge of arrangements.