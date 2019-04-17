Lionel Stackhouse Sr., 77, a native of Calumet and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be Thursday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Stackhouse of Patterson; a son, Lionel Stackhouse Jr. of Patterson; stepchildren, Dwayne Blackburn, Barbara Pollard, Shantell Gant, Tina Robinson and Orielle Butler, all of Patterson, Wade Blackburn of Dallas and Benny Blackburn of Oklahoma City; a brother, Robert Stackhouse of Berwick; two sisters, Emma Calvin and Hattie Span, both of Patterson; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, a grandson, two brothers and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.