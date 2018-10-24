A rosary will be prayed at 2:30p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Delhomme Funeral Home- Bertrand for Mr. Lionel David Mensman, 77, who passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 12p.m.

David, as he was affectionately known was a resident of Parks. He is the son of the late Lionel Mensman and the former Ella Gunter. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, as a member of the Strategic Air Command. His unit served as Honor Guard for dignitaries during President John F. Kennedy’s term in office. David was a skilled welder and in his free time he enjoyed playing pool. He was also an avid LSU fan and had a fascination for sports cars.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marjorie Thibodeaux Mensman; children, Laurie Schulmeister and husband Frank of St. Martinville, Melanie Douet and husband Clyde of St. Martinville, Christopher Mensman and wife Danielle of Baton Rouge, Shannon McElroy and husband Bryan of McKinney, TX; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 4 brothers, Terry, Michael, Scott and Tim Mensman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Ella Mensman; son, Jerry Mensman; and 2 brothers, Ronald and Lindsay Mensman.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 11a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank NSI Hopsice as well as Dr. Khan and Dr. Ehsan for all of their care and compassion.

In Lieu of flowers donations in Mr. Mensman’s honor can be made to the Epilepsy Alliance of Louisiana, www.epilepsylouisiana.org.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Mensman family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, La. is in charge of funeral arrangements.

