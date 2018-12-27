Linda Rentrop Adams, 62, a native and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Adams of Patterson; a son, Jeffery Adams of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Katherine Geibel of Morgan City and Joie Adams of Patterson; a brother, John Rentrop of Patterson; a sister, Margaret Rentrop of Patterson; mother, Cary Rentrop of Patterson; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and a sister.