Linda Marie Richardson, 50, a resident and native of Amelia, La., passed away on Sunday June 24, 2018 at 4:17 a.m. at the Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center in Morgan City (Siracusa Area), La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m., with Rev. Harold Henderson, officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Union Bethel Cemetery in Amelia, La.

Memories of Linda will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Lacey Richardson, Varice Richardson, and Deondre Richardson; her mother, Dequincy M. Richardson of Amelia, La.; two brothers, Anthony (Caprice) Richardson of Maryville, TN and Tyrone Richardson of Amelia, La.; one sister, Judy Richardson of Amelia, La.; two grandchildren, Lani Raye Richardson and Lyla Raye Richardson; fourteen aunts, seven uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Rayfield Richardson, Jr. and one brother, Rayfield Richardson, III.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

