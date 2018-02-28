Linda A. Manuel, 67, a resident and native of Jeanerette, La., passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 1:13 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette, La.

Visitation will be observed on Sunday March 4, 2018 from 1 p.m. until funeral services beginning at 3 p.m. at the St. Mark Baptist Church 2414 Fourth Street Jeanerette, La. 70544. Reverend Eric Fondal, will serve as the Officiant-Eulogist. Dismissal Services will be held on Monday March 5, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home 604 Lovette Street Jeanerette, La. Interment will follow the dismissal services in the St. Mark Cemetery in Jeanerette In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Baptist Church, Jeanerette, La.

She is survived by one uncle, and a host of relatives. Linda graduated from Boley High School in Jeanerette and always treasured the honor of being Miss Boley High. One of her greatest pleasures came from being a caregiver to many children, as she and her mother provided before and after school care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com. to send condolences to family.