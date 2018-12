Linda Lou Romero, 70, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Romero of Patterson; three children, Jamie Gilmore of San Antonio, Avarie Gilmore of Patterson and Ramsey Grenfell of Sunset; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.