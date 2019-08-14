LINDA DIANE PATTERSON NERVE

Wed, 08/14/2019 - 9:39am

Linda Diane Patterson Nerve, 67, a resident of Franklin, La. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:15 am at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, La.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. at 10 a.m. Reverend Preston Watson serving as the Officiant. Burial will follow funeral services in the Franklin Cemetery - Main Street in Franklin, La.
Memories of Linda will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Harry Lee Nerve; her daughter, Deidra P. Nerve; five sisters, Evelyn Patterson Bell, Cindy Patterson Lightfoot, Barbara Patterson Jenkins, Ruth Patterson Lightfoot all of Franklin, La. and Mrs. Myron (Cheryl Patterson) Moten of Verdunville, La.; her furry son, MAX and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one sister.
