LINDA DIANE JONES

June 11, 1950- February 12, 2019

Linda Jones, age 67, was called to her heavenly home on February 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Those left to cherish her beautiful memory are her loving husband, Robert Jones of Patterson; her four children, Jaime Jones of Hugo, Oklahoma, Cassie Zerangue of Illinois, Bobbie Jo Jones-Montet of Morgan City, and Carrie Jones of Port Arthur, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Fontenot of Ville Platte, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delta and Carrie Vidrine of Ville Platte; and two brothers, Eldridge Vidrine and Delta Vidrine Jr.

Visitation for Linda will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Linda will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.